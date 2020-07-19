All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
300 San Juan Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

300 San Juan Avenue

300 San Juan Ave · No Longer Available
Location

300 San Juan Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Specious Beautiful Studio/1Bath apartment near Abbot Kinney blvd, on San Juan Ave in Venice.
2nd floor facing east, very bright. Beautiful Dark Wood and Tile Floors, laundry on site, stove, fridge, controlled access building, heater. Fresh paint, closet space. Lots of light. Secured entry building. Laundry room. Unfurnished. Will consider small pet. One year minimum lease.
Beautiful Brick building with side yard and garden, two blocks from Venice boardwalk, near Abbot Kinney Blvd. Minutes from the beach, post office, shops, restaurants and much more.

All Utilities Paid. Street Parking Only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 San Juan Avenue have any available units?
300 San Juan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 San Juan Avenue have?
Some of 300 San Juan Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 San Juan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
300 San Juan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 San Juan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 San Juan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 300 San Juan Avenue offer parking?
No, 300 San Juan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 300 San Juan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 San Juan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 San Juan Avenue have a pool?
No, 300 San Juan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 300 San Juan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 300 San Juan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 300 San Juan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 San Juan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
