300 San Juan Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included range oven

Specious Beautiful Studio/1Bath apartment near Abbot Kinney blvd, on San Juan Ave in Venice.

2nd floor facing east, very bright. Beautiful Dark Wood and Tile Floors, laundry on site, stove, fridge, controlled access building, heater. Fresh paint, closet space. Lots of light. Secured entry building. Laundry room. Unfurnished. Will consider small pet. One year minimum lease.

Beautiful Brick building with side yard and garden, two blocks from Venice boardwalk, near Abbot Kinney Blvd. Minutes from the beach, post office, shops, restaurants and much more.



All Utilities Paid. Street Parking Only