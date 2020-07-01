All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

30 20TH Avenue

30 20th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

30 20th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
30% Off Or Best Offer During COVID-19. French country style cottage in tropical garden 1/2 block from Venice Beach. Lower - 3 beds & 2 baths. Luscious yard , Jacuzzi, & teak hut. Deck w/ chairs, bistro table, & outdoor shower. Sliding glass doors to main area w/ kitchen overlooking dining & living room. Custom kitchen cupboards, stainless steel appliances & farmhouse sink. Living area w/ oversized sofa (w/ queen fold-out bed), 42" flat screen HDTV. Dining area has seating for 6. Hardwood floors throughout w/ furnishings from around the world. Master bed w/ king bed & flat screen HDTV. The second bed w/ queen size bed. Includes washer & dryer, plus heating & air conditioning. 3rd bed w/ own kitchenette, claw foot tub, & patio. Bed can be king or 2 twins.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 20TH Avenue have any available units?
30 20TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 20TH Avenue have?
Some of 30 20TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 20TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
30 20TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 20TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 30 20TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 30 20TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 30 20TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 30 20TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 20TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 20TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 30 20TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 30 20TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 30 20TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 30 20TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 20TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

