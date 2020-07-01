30 20TH Avenue

Amenities

30% Off Or Best Offer During COVID-19. French country style cottage in tropical garden 1/2 block from Venice Beach. Lower - 3 beds & 2 baths. Luscious yard , Jacuzzi, & teak hut. Deck w/ chairs, bistro table, & outdoor shower. Sliding glass doors to main area w/ kitchen overlooking dining & living room. Custom kitchen cupboards, stainless steel appliances & farmhouse sink. Living area w/ oversized sofa (w/ queen fold-out bed), 42" flat screen HDTV. Dining area has seating for 6. Hardwood floors throughout w/ furnishings from around the world. Master bed w/ king bed & flat screen HDTV. The second bed w/ queen size bed. Includes washer & dryer, plus heating & air conditioning. 3rd bed w/ own kitchenette, claw foot tub, & patio. Bed can be king or 2 twins.