3 6142 Eleanor Ave.

Amenities
Off Santa Monica Blvd. and Vine St. with close access to the 101, these newly renovated Hollywood units feature the best of modern design. These units are conveniently located near Vons Pavilions, Target, happening restaurants and bars, artistic outlets, and more! Each unit comes with new Stainless Steel appliances and A/C. Controlled Access property. Photos are of a similar unit.
Tenant Pays All Utilities.
Amenities: Hardwood Floors.
Appliances: Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Stainless Steel Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher ,Microwave, AC Wall Unit. Laundry On-Site..
Parking: 1 Parking Spot
