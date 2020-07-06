All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3 6142 Eleanor Ave.

6142 W Eleanor Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6142 W Eleanor Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Off Santa Monica Blvd. and Vine St. with close access to the 101, these newly renovated Hollywood units feature the best of modern design. These units are conveniently located near Vons Pavilions, Target, happening restaurants and bars, artistic outlets, and more! Each unit comes with new Stainless Steel appliances and A/C. Controlled Access property. Photos are of a similar unit.
Tenant Pays All Utilities.

Amenities: Hardwood Floors.
Appliances: Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Stainless Steel Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher ,Microwave, AC Wall Unit. Laundry On-Site..
Parking: 1 Parking Spot
https://sternmanagement.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-2-bed-2-bath/1186/

IT490215 - IT49SM1186

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 6142 Eleanor Ave. have any available units?
3 6142 Eleanor Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 6142 Eleanor Ave. have?
Some of 3 6142 Eleanor Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 6142 Eleanor Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3 6142 Eleanor Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 6142 Eleanor Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3 6142 Eleanor Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3 6142 Eleanor Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3 6142 Eleanor Ave. offers parking.
Does 3 6142 Eleanor Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 6142 Eleanor Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 6142 Eleanor Ave. have a pool?
No, 3 6142 Eleanor Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3 6142 Eleanor Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3 6142 Eleanor Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3 6142 Eleanor Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 6142 Eleanor Ave. has units with dishwashers.

