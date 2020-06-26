2990 Lakeridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Enjoy unique views in the heart of Los Angeles few know exist and even fewer have the privilege of waking up to. Look down to Lake Hollywood, up to the famous Hollywood sign and gaze at the magnificent Downtown skyline! This contemporary, modern and ready to live private estate captures the essence of California with its phenomenal floor plan. With approximately 3300 square feet of living space, incorporating the latest in technology and design, find reprieve from the busy city with soaring high ceilings, gallery style windows and easy access from indoors to the expansive back patio, outdoor kitchen, beautiful landscape and secluded pool. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream, equipped with the finest cutting edge appliances and sophisticated, impeccably crafted cabinetry. Prepare meals while enjoying the peaceful views of the lake, mountains and city. Throughout the house you will find only the finest finishings. The master bedroom has walk in closets, and an en-suite with double walk-in shower and double sinks. The other 3 bedrooms and 4 baths enjoy plenty of space and similar luxury. The best the City of Angels has to offer, choose and vary your lifestyle as you see fit. Enjoy easy access to shopping, restaurants and nightlife, private hiking trails around the the lake directly from your back yard or be the ultimate host from the house itself with ample street parking!