Los Angeles, CA
2990 Lakeridge Drive
Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:32 PM

2990 Lakeridge Drive

2990 Lakeridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2990 Lakeridge Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Enjoy unique views in the heart of Los Angeles few know exist and even fewer have the privilege of waking up to. Look down to Lake Hollywood, up to the famous Hollywood sign and gaze at the magnificent Downtown skyline! This contemporary, modern and ready to live private estate captures the essence of California with its phenomenal floor plan. With approximately 3300 square feet of living space, incorporating the latest in technology and design, find reprieve from the busy city with soaring high ceilings, gallery style windows and easy access from indoors to the expansive back patio, outdoor kitchen, beautiful landscape and secluded pool. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream, equipped with the finest cutting edge appliances and sophisticated, impeccably crafted cabinetry. Prepare meals while enjoying the peaceful views of the lake, mountains and city. Throughout the house you will find only the finest finishings. The master bedroom has walk in closets, and an en-suite with double walk-in shower and double sinks. The other 3 bedrooms and 4 baths enjoy plenty of space and similar luxury. The best the City of Angels has to offer, choose and vary your lifestyle as you see fit. Enjoy easy access to shopping, restaurants and nightlife, private hiking trails around the the lake directly from your back yard or be the ultimate host from the house itself with ample street parking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2990 Lakeridge Drive have any available units?
2990 Lakeridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2990 Lakeridge Drive have?
Some of 2990 Lakeridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2990 Lakeridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2990 Lakeridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2990 Lakeridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2990 Lakeridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2990 Lakeridge Drive offer parking?
No, 2990 Lakeridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2990 Lakeridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2990 Lakeridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2990 Lakeridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2990 Lakeridge Drive has a pool.
Does 2990 Lakeridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2990 Lakeridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2990 Lakeridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2990 Lakeridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
