Los Angeles, CA
2980 RIPPLE Place
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2980 RIPPLE Place

2980 Ripple Place · No Longer Available
Location

2980 Ripple Place, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Elysian Valley Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Welcome to the River House! Large 2 story 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms located in Frog town, Elysian valley, near Silver Lake, Atwater village, Los Feliz. Steps to the River path for walking, biking, park. The town home is located in great location of the complex (built in 2016) with river and tree lined view, 2 balconies, 1st floor is one bedroom one full bathroom, open kitchen & open floor plan, living room, dining room, 1st balcony, 2nd floor is 2 bedroom suits with extra seating area, and 2nd balcony, inside washer and dryer, 2 parking spaces with EV charge. Frog town is a great mix of urban hip, green, active life style

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2980 RIPPLE Place have any available units?
2980 RIPPLE Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2980 RIPPLE Place have?
Some of 2980 RIPPLE Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2980 RIPPLE Place currently offering any rent specials?
2980 RIPPLE Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2980 RIPPLE Place pet-friendly?
No, 2980 RIPPLE Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2980 RIPPLE Place offer parking?
Yes, 2980 RIPPLE Place offers parking.
Does 2980 RIPPLE Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2980 RIPPLE Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2980 RIPPLE Place have a pool?
No, 2980 RIPPLE Place does not have a pool.
Does 2980 RIPPLE Place have accessible units?
No, 2980 RIPPLE Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2980 RIPPLE Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2980 RIPPLE Place has units with dishwashers.

