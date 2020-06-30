2980 RIPPLE Place

Amenities

Welcome to the River House! Large 2 story 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms located in Frog town, Elysian valley, near Silver Lake, Atwater village, Los Feliz. Steps to the River path for walking, biking, park. The town home is located in great location of the complex (built in 2016) with river and tree lined view, 2 balconies, 1st floor is one bedroom one full bathroom, open kitchen & open floor plan, living room, dining room, 1st balcony, 2nd floor is 2 bedroom suits with extra seating area, and 2nd balcony, inside washer and dryer, 2 parking spaces with EV charge. Frog town is a great mix of urban hip, green, active life style