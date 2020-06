Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

This is a friendly apartment so it quite cozy (i.e. IT IS SMALL!!!), but it is very quiet and peaceful. It is the perfect starter or transition apartment, and there are a lot of great extras including:



Amazing location, just (2) blocks away form the reservoir and walking distance to many amazing restaurants and bars

Washer/dryer

Full Kitchen

Parking Spot

Private Patio

All utilities are included



Thanks!