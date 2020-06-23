All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2955 SWAN Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2955 SWAN Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2955 SWAN Place

2955 Swan Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2955 Swan Place, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
bbq/grill
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
Cantilevered walls of glass & sun-drenched interiors define this private compound set on an elevated corner lot strolling distance to Cafes, Boutiques & The Reservoir. The architectural masterpiece was designed by award-winning architects LeeMundweiler to embrace the natural landscape & take advantage of surrounding city views from this prime Silver Lake location. The residence includes a main house with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths on 2-levels with a Pristine European Kitchen, Open & Airy Living Room w/sliding glass doors and concrete floors. Private rear garden & front-facing decks provide optimal lounging space. 2 generous bedrooms upstairs each w/private bath. Carport Parking, Separate Laundry & Storage complete the main residence. Separate 1-Bedroom Guest Quarters w/Private Entrance, Kitchenette, & Full Bath. (Guest quarters to be leased furnished). Available end of March, Lease terms avail from 6 months to 1 year. Inquire with LA1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2955 SWAN Place have any available units?
2955 SWAN Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2955 SWAN Place have?
Some of 2955 SWAN Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2955 SWAN Place currently offering any rent specials?
2955 SWAN Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2955 SWAN Place pet-friendly?
No, 2955 SWAN Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2955 SWAN Place offer parking?
Yes, 2955 SWAN Place offers parking.
Does 2955 SWAN Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2955 SWAN Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2955 SWAN Place have a pool?
No, 2955 SWAN Place does not have a pool.
Does 2955 SWAN Place have accessible units?
No, 2955 SWAN Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2955 SWAN Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2955 SWAN Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Poinsettia
1324 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College