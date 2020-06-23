2955 SWAN Place

Amenities

Cantilevered walls of glass & sun-drenched interiors define this private compound set on an elevated corner lot strolling distance to Cafes, Boutiques & The Reservoir. The architectural masterpiece was designed by award-winning architects LeeMundweiler to embrace the natural landscape & take advantage of surrounding city views from this prime Silver Lake location. The residence includes a main house with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths on 2-levels with a Pristine European Kitchen, Open & Airy Living Room w/sliding glass doors and concrete floors. Private rear garden & front-facing decks provide optimal lounging space. 2 generous bedrooms upstairs each w/private bath. Carport Parking, Separate Laundry & Storage complete the main residence. Separate 1-Bedroom Guest Quarters w/Private Entrance, Kitchenette, & Full Bath. (Guest quarters to be leased furnished). Available end of March, Lease terms avail from 6 months to 1 year. Inquire with LA1.