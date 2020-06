Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal microwave furnished carpet

Atwater Village Private House w/ Large Front Yard



Minutes away from Downtown and Hollywood. This beautiful property is nestled in the community of Atwater Village. Granite Countertops and granite floors in the living room and kitchen. Must see to appreciate.



More red wagon than red carpet, Atwater Village is a residential neighborhood that focuses on farmers' markets and family ties. This northeast LA community has grown up since its days as a destination for the fashion-forward. Now, Atwater Village emanates a well-balanced attitude with a wholesome affinity for upscale shopping and down-to-earth dining along the Los Angeles River. To best enjoy the offerings of Atwater Village and its surrounding East Side neighborhoods, choose a car.

