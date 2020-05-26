All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 4 2019 at 7:14 AM

2950 Partridge Ave

2950 Partridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2950 Partridge Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Elysian Valley Riverside

Amenities

coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Spanish inspired home in the up and coming Frogtown/Elysian Valley neighborhood. New exterior paint. New interior paint. Newly landscaped front yard. Whimsical backyard with Spanish tile details and flower planters. Close to DTLA, Silverlake, Highland Park, LA Zoo, Dodger Stadium and Griffith Park. The home is quite spacious. Nearby schools include Los Feliz Charter School For the Arts, Allesandro Elementary School and Alliance Leichtman-Levine Family Foundation Environmental Science High. The closest grocery stores are Super King Market, Won's Liquor Market and Vince's Market. Nearby coffee shops include Spoke Bicycle Cafe, Cafecito Organico and Campercito. Nearby restaurants include Frogtowns Gourmet Tacos, Tacos Estilo Df .. 1 Dolar and Wax Paper. Near Marsh Park, Rio de Los Angeles State Park State Recreational Area and Elysian Valley Gateway Park, Los Angeles River bicycle trail. Nearby shopping centers include Glendale Galleria and The Americana.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2950 Partridge Ave have any available units?
2950 Partridge Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2950 Partridge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2950 Partridge Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2950 Partridge Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2950 Partridge Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2950 Partridge Ave offer parking?
No, 2950 Partridge Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2950 Partridge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2950 Partridge Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2950 Partridge Ave have a pool?
No, 2950 Partridge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2950 Partridge Ave have accessible units?
No, 2950 Partridge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2950 Partridge Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2950 Partridge Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2950 Partridge Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2950 Partridge Ave has units with air conditioning.
