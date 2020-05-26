2950 Partridge Ave

Amenities

Spanish inspired home in the up and coming Frogtown/Elysian Valley neighborhood. New exterior paint. New interior paint. Newly landscaped front yard. Whimsical backyard with Spanish tile details and flower planters. Close to DTLA, Silverlake, Highland Park, LA Zoo, Dodger Stadium and Griffith Park. The home is quite spacious. Nearby schools include Los Feliz Charter School For the Arts, Allesandro Elementary School and Alliance Leichtman-Levine Family Foundation Environmental Science High. The closest grocery stores are Super King Market, Won's Liquor Market and Vince's Market. Nearby coffee shops include Spoke Bicycle Cafe, Cafecito Organico and Campercito. Nearby restaurants include Frogtowns Gourmet Tacos, Tacos Estilo Df .. 1 Dolar and Wax Paper. Near Marsh Park, Rio de Los Angeles State Park State Recreational Area and Elysian Valley Gateway Park, Los Angeles River bicycle trail. Nearby shopping centers include Glendale Galleria and The Americana.