2939 Kelton Avenue

This Is It! This is the opportunity you've been looking for to own a wonderful home in west Los Angeles! Casita is a fantastic office/living space in the back of the lot, or it is a perfect opportunity for a sub-lease! The home is in a perfect location, and has all potential in the world. The floors for the home are real hard wood, and the layout is absolutely fantastic. A beautiful entry way moves right into the living space that has enough space to provide for a wonderful family area. The living space moves back towards the kitchen, complete with a pantry, one of the many amenities that provides for a fully functional and terrific living environment! The bedrooms are all on the left of the home. Moving down towards the back of the hallway is the guest bath, also a bath currently being shared by the rooms. The back kitchen door moves outside into the spacious and beautiful backyard area. This is the perfect opportunity to move into a wonderful home in west Los Angeles. Come in, and take a look today!