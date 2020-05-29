All apartments in Los Angeles
2939 Kelton Avenue
2939 Kelton Avenue

2939 Kelton Avenue · (888) 236-1943
Location

2939 Kelton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1713 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
This Is It! This is the opportunity you've been looking for to own a wonderful home in west Los Angeles! Casita is a fantastic office/living space in the back of the lot, or it is a perfect opportunity for a sub-lease! The home is in a perfect location, and has all potential in the world. The floors for the home are real hard wood, and the layout is absolutely fantastic. A beautiful entry way moves right into the living space that has enough space to provide for a wonderful family area. The living space moves back towards the kitchen, complete with a pantry, one of the many amenities that provides for a fully functional and terrific living environment! The bedrooms are all on the left of the home. Moving down towards the back of the hallway is the guest bath, also a bath currently being shared by the rooms. The back kitchen door moves outside into the spacious and beautiful backyard area. This is the perfect opportunity to move into a wonderful home in west Los Angeles. Come in, and take a look today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2939 Kelton Avenue have any available units?
2939 Kelton Avenue has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2939 Kelton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2939 Kelton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2939 Kelton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2939 Kelton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2939 Kelton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2939 Kelton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2939 Kelton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2939 Kelton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2939 Kelton Avenue have a pool?
No, 2939 Kelton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2939 Kelton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2939 Kelton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2939 Kelton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2939 Kelton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2939 Kelton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2939 Kelton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
