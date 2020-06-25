All apartments in Los Angeles
2925 TILDEN Avenue
Last updated February 28 2020

2925 TILDEN Avenue

2925 Tilden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2925 Tilden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautifully remodeled West LA home on a tree-lined street. Entertainer's dream with an open floor plan, and indoor/outdoor flow with chic modern finishes. Bright newer kitchen loaded with high-end Fisher Paykel appliances, huge center island, and quartz counters. Both bathrooms updated with contemporary finishes. Oak hardwood floors, new central heating/AC, and landscape lighting throughout. Detached garage converted into a custom sound-proof studio. Built-in backyard kitchen with bbq, fire pit, and large patio. Fantastic location 0.2 miles from clover elementary, 0.4 miles to Trader Joes, and just blocks from the Metro-Expo line station and future Google creative offices.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2925 TILDEN Avenue have any available units?
2925 TILDEN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2925 TILDEN Avenue have?
Some of 2925 TILDEN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2925 TILDEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2925 TILDEN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2925 TILDEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2925 TILDEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2925 TILDEN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2925 TILDEN Avenue offers parking.
Does 2925 TILDEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2925 TILDEN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2925 TILDEN Avenue have a pool?
No, 2925 TILDEN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2925 TILDEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2925 TILDEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2925 TILDEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2925 TILDEN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
