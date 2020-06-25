2925 TILDEN Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled West LA home on a tree-lined street. Entertainer's dream with an open floor plan, and indoor/outdoor flow with chic modern finishes. Bright newer kitchen loaded with high-end Fisher Paykel appliances, huge center island, and quartz counters. Both bathrooms updated with contemporary finishes. Oak hardwood floors, new central heating/AC, and landscape lighting throughout. Detached garage converted into a custom sound-proof studio. Built-in backyard kitchen with bbq, fire pit, and large patio. Fantastic location 0.2 miles from clover elementary, 0.4 miles to Trader Joes, and just blocks from the Metro-Expo line station and future Google creative offices.