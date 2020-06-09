All apartments in Los Angeles
2910 S Peck Avenue
2910 S Peck Avenue

2910 South Peck Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2910 South Peck Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing 180 degree views from this updated top unit location over looking the LA harbor, Vincent Thomas Bridge and beyond. Kitchen just upgraded with stone finishes and includes a stainless fridge. Enjoy manufactured wood like floors throughout, updated baths and tons of storage throughout this unit. This small complex has a breathtaking roof deck for entertaining and just watching the harbor activities, sunrises and the sparkling night lights. 2 parking spaces with garage storage bins included. Washer/Dryer/Fridge included as well as water. Good credit a must!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2910 S Peck Avenue have any available units?
2910 S Peck Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2910 S Peck Avenue have?
Some of 2910 S Peck Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2910 S Peck Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2910 S Peck Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2910 S Peck Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2910 S Peck Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2910 S Peck Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2910 S Peck Avenue offers parking.
Does 2910 S Peck Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2910 S Peck Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2910 S Peck Avenue have a pool?
No, 2910 S Peck Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2910 S Peck Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2910 S Peck Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2910 S Peck Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2910 S Peck Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
