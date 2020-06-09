2910 S Peck Avenue

Amenities
Amazing 180 degree views from this updated top unit location over looking the LA harbor, Vincent Thomas Bridge and beyond. Kitchen just upgraded with stone finishes and includes a stainless fridge. Enjoy manufactured wood like floors throughout, updated baths and tons of storage throughout this unit. This small complex has a breathtaking roof deck for entertaining and just watching the harbor activities, sunrises and the sparkling night lights. 2 parking spaces with garage storage bins included. Washer/Dryer/Fridge included as well as water. Good credit a must!