29 Paloma Avenue

Original Venice beach house on a coveted walk street, steps to the sand. 2 bed/2 bath, w/bonus room that could be used as a small 3rd bedroom or office. Large light filled living room surrounded by windows. Lovely brick front yard, perfect for the SoCal al fresco lifestyle. Hardwood floors throughout, granite kitchen counter tops. claw foot tub, bay windows in the dining room & master bedroom, washer/dryer. This home has been lovingly cared for throughout the years. Close to Main St, Rose Ave, and Abbot Kinney Blvd. Leave your car at home and enjoy all that Venice has to offer, by foot, bike, skate board, or scooter. Stroll down to the beach to watch the sunset, to Main St, Rose, or Abbot Kinney for a fabulous meal, and some shopping. 1st parking spot is included in the rent, 2nd parking spot is offered at $150/mo. *The property has 2 other units in a separate building behind the house. ** Also offered thoughtfully furnished at additional price.. Contact Karen La Cava 310-729-7742

