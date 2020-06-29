All apartments in Los Angeles
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
29 Paloma Avenue
Last updated May 25 2019 at 12:09 AM

29 Paloma Avenue

29 Paloma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

29 Paloma Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
furnished
Original Venice beach house on a coveted walk street, steps to the sand. 2 bed/2 bath, w/bonus room that could be used as a small 3rd bedroom or office. Large light filled living room surrounded by windows. Lovely brick front yard, perfect for the SoCal al fresco lifestyle. Hardwood floors throughout, granite kitchen counter tops. claw foot tub, bay windows in the dining room & master bedroom, washer/dryer. This home has been lovingly cared for throughout the years. Close to Main St, Rose Ave, and Abbot Kinney Blvd. Leave your car at home and enjoy all that Venice has to offer, by foot, bike, skate board, or scooter. Stroll down to the beach to watch the sunset, to Main St, Rose, or Abbot Kinney for a fabulous meal, and some shopping. 1st parking spot is included in the rent, 2nd parking spot is offered at $150/mo. *The property has 2 other units in a separate building behind the house. ** Also offered thoughtfully furnished at additional price.. Contact Karen La Cava 310-729-7742
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Paloma Avenue have any available units?
29 Paloma Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 29 Paloma Avenue have?
Some of 29 Paloma Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Paloma Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
29 Paloma Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Paloma Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 29 Paloma Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 29 Paloma Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 29 Paloma Avenue offers parking.
Does 29 Paloma Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 Paloma Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Paloma Avenue have a pool?
No, 29 Paloma Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 29 Paloma Avenue have accessible units?
No, 29 Paloma Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Paloma Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Paloma Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
