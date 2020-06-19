All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2880 NICHOLS CANYON Road

2880 Nichols Canyon Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2880 Nichols Canyon Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Tucked away in Nichols Canyon sits this RARE & luxurious home that is beautifully furnished.~As you enter the gated arch you instantly feel at peace with the sounds of a calming fountain at the top of the stone steps. Through the double french doors you enter into the warm & inviting living rm w/ fireplace, stunning library like shelving & exquisite furnishings w/ the finest in materials & fabrics.~There is a lovely powder rm & fully stocked kitchen w/ high ceilings & flooded w/natural light all around w/the best in appliances.~Up the sweeping staircase you will find the 5 star hotel like BD w/custom linens & windows overlooking the gardens. The en-suite spa-like BA feat. a soaking tub, dual sinks, a water closet & separate shower.~There is a 2-car garage w/storage, washer/dryer & hookup for electric car charging.~This beautiful indoor/outdoor living oasis is perfect for a couple or anyone looking for peaceful & luxurious living that is close & easy access to the city, valley & studios

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

