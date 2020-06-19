2880 NICHOLS CANYON Road

Amenities

Tucked away in Nichols Canyon sits this RARE & luxurious home that is beautifully furnished.~As you enter the gated arch you instantly feel at peace with the sounds of a calming fountain at the top of the stone steps. Through the double french doors you enter into the warm & inviting living rm w/ fireplace, stunning library like shelving & exquisite furnishings w/ the finest in materials & fabrics.~There is a lovely powder rm & fully stocked kitchen w/ high ceilings & flooded w/natural light all around w/the best in appliances.~Up the sweeping staircase you will find the 5 star hotel like BD w/custom linens & windows overlooking the gardens. The en-suite spa-like BA feat. a soaking tub, dual sinks, a water closet & separate shower.~There is a 2-car garage w/storage, washer/dryer & hookup for electric car charging.~This beautiful indoor/outdoor living oasis is perfect for a couple or anyone looking for peaceful & luxurious living that is close & easy access to the city, valley & studios