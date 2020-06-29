2842 SIERRA ST.

Amenities

3 Bed / 1 Bathroom House For Rent - Single family home available ready to move in today. Conveniently located near both Elementary,Middle Schools and High School. This bright and airy house offers a great outdoor and indoor flow. There property features a large living room with formal dining room. Granite counter tops, laminate wood flooring and tile floor in kitchen. Comes with laundry hook up and storage space. Not Furnished.



-Credit Score must be over 650 to be considered

-Monthly Rent: $2,450.00 + Security Deposit

-One Time Application Fee: $45.00



Please contact Nicole at 626-856-9158 for viewing.



No Pets Allowed



