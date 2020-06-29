All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2842 SIERRA ST..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2842 SIERRA ST.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

2842 SIERRA ST.

2842 Sierra Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2842 Sierra Street, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Lincoln Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3 Bed / 1 Bathroom House For Rent - Single family home available ready to move in today. Conveniently located near both Elementary,Middle Schools and High School. This bright and airy house offers a great outdoor and indoor flow. There property features a large living room with formal dining room. Granite counter tops, laminate wood flooring and tile floor in kitchen. Comes with laundry hook up and storage space. Not Furnished.

Pricing & Detail
-Credit Score must be over 650 to be considered
-Monthly Rent: $2,450.00 + Security Deposit
-One Time Application Fee: $45.00

Please contact Nicole at 626-856-9158 for viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2806460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2842 SIERRA ST. have any available units?
2842 SIERRA ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2842 SIERRA ST. currently offering any rent specials?
2842 SIERRA ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2842 SIERRA ST. pet-friendly?
No, 2842 SIERRA ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2842 SIERRA ST. offer parking?
No, 2842 SIERRA ST. does not offer parking.
Does 2842 SIERRA ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2842 SIERRA ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2842 SIERRA ST. have a pool?
No, 2842 SIERRA ST. does not have a pool.
Does 2842 SIERRA ST. have accessible units?
No, 2842 SIERRA ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 2842 SIERRA ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2842 SIERRA ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2842 SIERRA ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2842 SIERRA ST. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College