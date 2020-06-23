2841 FIRENZE Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking pool garage

Perfectly situated on celebrity row of the Hollywood Hills is this stylish and modern luxury lease. While just moments from all this city has to offer, this home presents an idyllic and private retreat. The residence seamlessly fuses a contemporary vibe with its open floor plan coupled with a bucolic feel as a chic rustic fireplace is the focal point of the living room. The kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel Viking appliances, while the media loft offers the latest in technology. The breath-taking master suite offers an updated bathroom, massive walk-in closet, lounge area, and outdoor patio. The backyard is designed for everything one could imagine: entertaining friends at the fire pit, relaxing by the pool, or sitting quietly amongst the trees to escape it all. A truly unique opportunity to lease a sexy sleek home in the Hollywood Hills.