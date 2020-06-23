All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
2841 FIRENZE Place
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2841 FIRENZE Place

2841 Firenze Place · No Longer Available
Location

2841 Firenze Place, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Perfectly situated on celebrity row of the Hollywood Hills is this stylish and modern luxury lease. While just moments from all this city has to offer, this home presents an idyllic and private retreat. The residence seamlessly fuses a contemporary vibe with its open floor plan coupled with a bucolic feel as a chic rustic fireplace is the focal point of the living room. The kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel Viking appliances, while the media loft offers the latest in technology. The breath-taking master suite offers an updated bathroom, massive walk-in closet, lounge area, and outdoor patio. The backyard is designed for everything one could imagine: entertaining friends at the fire pit, relaxing by the pool, or sitting quietly amongst the trees to escape it all. A truly unique opportunity to lease a sexy sleek home in the Hollywood Hills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2841 FIRENZE Place have any available units?
2841 FIRENZE Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2841 FIRENZE Place have?
Some of 2841 FIRENZE Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2841 FIRENZE Place currently offering any rent specials?
2841 FIRENZE Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2841 FIRENZE Place pet-friendly?
No, 2841 FIRENZE Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2841 FIRENZE Place offer parking?
Yes, 2841 FIRENZE Place offers parking.
Does 2841 FIRENZE Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2841 FIRENZE Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2841 FIRENZE Place have a pool?
Yes, 2841 FIRENZE Place has a pool.
Does 2841 FIRENZE Place have accessible units?
No, 2841 FIRENZE Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2841 FIRENZE Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2841 FIRENZE Place has units with dishwashers.
