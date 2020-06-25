All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2839 North BUZZ Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2839 North BUZZ Court
Last updated August 4 2019 at 7:12 PM

2839 North BUZZ Court

2839 N Buzz Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Atwater Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2839 N Buzz Ct, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
green community
alarm system
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
alarm system
courtyard
green community
parking
garage
Hip and modern three-story single family home with a sprawling rooftop deck located two blocks away from Silver Lake Reservoir and across the street from Ivanhoe Elementary. This home was built in 2012 and is LEED Certified for green homes receiving the Platinum level. Buzz Court was also awarded the 2014 AIA Merit Award. 3 sides of light brightens the home, especially the large, custom kitchen with Bosch appliances and a breakfast bar. Features include solar panels, built-ins throughout, 2 car direct access garage, alarm system, water filtration system, security gate, and the George Nelson light fixtures throughout. This home is situated in the back of the courtyard which is private and peaceful, yet you have close proximity to fantastic restaurants such as Little Pine, Edendale, Broome Street, Wolfdown, Blair's. Also a few blocks to Gelson's, Whole Foods 365, Trader Joe's, and other SL staple restaurants and shops. Enjoy the view of Griffith Park from your master bedroom and rooftop!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2839 North BUZZ Court have any available units?
2839 North BUZZ Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2839 North BUZZ Court have?
Some of 2839 North BUZZ Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and green community. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2839 North BUZZ Court currently offering any rent specials?
2839 North BUZZ Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2839 North BUZZ Court pet-friendly?
No, 2839 North BUZZ Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2839 North BUZZ Court offer parking?
Yes, 2839 North BUZZ Court offers parking.
Does 2839 North BUZZ Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2839 North BUZZ Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2839 North BUZZ Court have a pool?
No, 2839 North BUZZ Court does not have a pool.
Does 2839 North BUZZ Court have accessible units?
No, 2839 North BUZZ Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2839 North BUZZ Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2839 North BUZZ Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Wilshire Margot Apartments
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College