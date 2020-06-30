2831 DURAND Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

This newly remodeled Traditional Japanese estate is extremely private, perched in the Hollywood Hills with breathtaking panoramic views of the Lake Hollywood Reservoir and iconic Hollywood sign, making it a true hidden gem tucked in Beachwood Canyon. This sprawling 6300 SF estate spans three levels and features Shoji Japanese sliding doors, mahogany trim, African obeche wood floors & an open chefs kitchen with porcelain & caesar stone countertops. The lower level houses its own private retreat with a separate living area & sushi kitchen. Outside the main house are two separate guest apartments, a myriad of al fresco dining areas, and an outdoor movie screen. An Infiniti pool and spa floats amongst the tree tops overlooking hidden hiking trails, creating the epitome of relaxation and serenity. The blend of indoor, light filled spaces, and the tranquil lush surroundings provide a masterfully integrated indoor/outdoor living experience. This is an extremely unique opportunity.