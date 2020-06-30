All apartments in Los Angeles
2831 DURAND Drive

2831 Durand Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2831 Durand Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
This newly remodeled Traditional Japanese estate is extremely private, perched in the Hollywood Hills with breathtaking panoramic views of the Lake Hollywood Reservoir and iconic Hollywood sign, making it a true hidden gem tucked in Beachwood Canyon. This sprawling 6300 SF estate spans three levels and features Shoji Japanese sliding doors, mahogany trim, African obeche wood floors & an open chefs kitchen with porcelain & caesar stone countertops. The lower level houses its own private retreat with a separate living area & sushi kitchen. Outside the main house are two separate guest apartments, a myriad of al fresco dining areas, and an outdoor movie screen. An Infiniti pool and spa floats amongst the tree tops overlooking hidden hiking trails, creating the epitome of relaxation and serenity. The blend of indoor, light filled spaces, and the tranquil lush surroundings provide a masterfully integrated indoor/outdoor living experience. This is an extremely unique opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2831 DURAND Drive have any available units?
2831 DURAND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2831 DURAND Drive have?
Some of 2831 DURAND Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2831 DURAND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2831 DURAND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2831 DURAND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2831 DURAND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2831 DURAND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2831 DURAND Drive offers parking.
Does 2831 DURAND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2831 DURAND Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2831 DURAND Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2831 DURAND Drive has a pool.
Does 2831 DURAND Drive have accessible units?
No, 2831 DURAND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2831 DURAND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2831 DURAND Drive has units with dishwashers.

