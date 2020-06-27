All apartments in Los Angeles
2827 South CORNING Street

2827 South Corning Street · No Longer Available
Location

2827 South Corning Street, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
COMPLETELY REMODELED LRG 3 BDRM/2BATH upper in 4 unit building. Brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, breakfast bar connects kitchen to living room. Open floor plan. Lots of natural light. Plenty of closet space! Master bdrm has private en-suite bath. 2nd & 3rd bdrms are large, each with great closet space. Unit sq ft is approximate. New mini blinds on all windows. All wood laminate floors. Laundry on-site. Some utilities included. Gardener maintained grounds. GREAT LOCATION! Quiet, cul de sac street. Walking distance to metro line & buses, freeway access & Culver City adjacent, walk to Culver City shops, eateries & galleries. call or email to see. Appointments only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2827 South CORNING Street have any available units?
2827 South CORNING Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2827 South CORNING Street have?
Some of 2827 South CORNING Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2827 South CORNING Street currently offering any rent specials?
2827 South CORNING Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2827 South CORNING Street pet-friendly?
No, 2827 South CORNING Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2827 South CORNING Street offer parking?
No, 2827 South CORNING Street does not offer parking.
Does 2827 South CORNING Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2827 South CORNING Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2827 South CORNING Street have a pool?
No, 2827 South CORNING Street does not have a pool.
Does 2827 South CORNING Street have accessible units?
No, 2827 South CORNING Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2827 South CORNING Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2827 South CORNING Street does not have units with dishwashers.

