2827 South CORNING Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

COMPLETELY REMODELED LRG 3 BDRM/2BATH upper in 4 unit building. Brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, breakfast bar connects kitchen to living room. Open floor plan. Lots of natural light. Plenty of closet space! Master bdrm has private en-suite bath. 2nd & 3rd bdrms are large, each with great closet space. Unit sq ft is approximate. New mini blinds on all windows. All wood laminate floors. Laundry on-site. Some utilities included. Gardener maintained grounds. GREAT LOCATION! Quiet, cul de sac street. Walking distance to metro line & buses, freeway access & Culver City adjacent, walk to Culver City shops, eateries & galleries. call or email to see. Appointments only.