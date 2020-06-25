All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
2827 SHADOWLAWN Avenue
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:07 AM

2827 SHADOWLAWN Avenue

2827 Shadowlawn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2827 Shadowlawn Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
The perfect rental! So close to Ivanhoe School (2 blocks), short mile jaunt around the lake, the eclectic fun shops and restaurants on Silver Lake Blvd and so much more! This traditional 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with a breakfast room, a wide open formal dining room or family room off of the living room, which is adjacent to the kitchen and a lovely big deck off the back of the house. A flat grassy back yard and a garage and workshop area make this home complete. Call quickly to see it; this one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2827 SHADOWLAWN Avenue have any available units?
2827 SHADOWLAWN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2827 SHADOWLAWN Avenue have?
Some of 2827 SHADOWLAWN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2827 SHADOWLAWN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2827 SHADOWLAWN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2827 SHADOWLAWN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2827 SHADOWLAWN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2827 SHADOWLAWN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2827 SHADOWLAWN Avenue offers parking.
Does 2827 SHADOWLAWN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2827 SHADOWLAWN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2827 SHADOWLAWN Avenue have a pool?
No, 2827 SHADOWLAWN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2827 SHADOWLAWN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2827 SHADOWLAWN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2827 SHADOWLAWN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2827 SHADOWLAWN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
