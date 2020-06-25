2827 SHADOWLAWN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

The perfect rental! So close to Ivanhoe School (2 blocks), short mile jaunt around the lake, the eclectic fun shops and restaurants on Silver Lake Blvd and so much more! This traditional 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with a breakfast room, a wide open formal dining room or family room off of the living room, which is adjacent to the kitchen and a lovely big deck off the back of the house. A flat grassy back yard and a garage and workshop area make this home complete. Call quickly to see it; this one won't last long!