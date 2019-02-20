2821 Sierra St

Amenities
About Our Community:
Our quiet and quaint unit is nestled in between Ascot Hills Park, Lincoln Park, and Rose Hill Park. Conveniently located near the 110 and the 5 for easy access to all of Los Angeles. Our neighborhood is based near USC and a brief walk away from Broadway Street!
About the Unit:
- Tile and Wood Flooring Throughout
- Tons of Closet Space
- Shared Outdoor Space
- Stove & Fridge Included
- Laundry On Site
- Street Parking
Details/Logistics:
Monthly Rent: $1,000.00
Parking: Street parking
Utilities Paid for By Owner: Water & Trash
(RLNE3659394)