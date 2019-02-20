All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2821 Sierra St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2821 Sierra St
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

2821 Sierra St

2821 Sierra Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2821 Sierra Street, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Lincoln Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
About Our Community:
Our quiet and quaint unit is nestled in between Ascot Hills Park, Lincoln Park, and Rose Hill Park. Conveniently located near the 110 and the 5 for easy access to all of Los Angeles. Our neighborhood is based near USC and a brief walk away from Broadway Street!

About the Unit:
- Tile and Wood Flooring Throughout
- Tons of Closet Space
- Shared Outdoor Space
- Stove & Fridge Included
- Laundry On Site
- Street Parking

Details/Logistics:
Monthly Rent: $1,000.00
Parking: Street parking
Utilities Paid for By Owner: Water & Trash

(RLNE3659394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2821 Sierra St have any available units?
2821 Sierra St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2821 Sierra St have?
Some of 2821 Sierra St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2821 Sierra St currently offering any rent specials?
2821 Sierra St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 Sierra St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2821 Sierra St is pet friendly.
Does 2821 Sierra St offer parking?
Yes, 2821 Sierra St offers parking.
Does 2821 Sierra St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2821 Sierra St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 Sierra St have a pool?
No, 2821 Sierra St does not have a pool.
Does 2821 Sierra St have accessible units?
No, 2821 Sierra St does not have accessible units.
Does 2821 Sierra St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2821 Sierra St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College