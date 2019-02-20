2821 Sierra St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

About Our Community:

Our quiet and quaint unit is nestled in between Ascot Hills Park, Lincoln Park, and Rose Hill Park. Conveniently located near the 110 and the 5 for easy access to all of Los Angeles. Our neighborhood is based near USC and a brief walk away from Broadway Street!



About the Unit:

- Tile and Wood Flooring Throughout

- Tons of Closet Space

- Shared Outdoor Space

- Stove & Fridge Included

- Laundry On Site

- Street Parking



Details/Logistics:

Monthly Rent: $1,000.00

Parking: Street parking

Utilities Paid for By Owner: Water & Trash



(RLNE3659394)