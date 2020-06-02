2808 Glenview Ave

Amenities

We have a cozy back guest house for rent in a quiet neighborhood by Atwater Village and Silverlake. It is spacious for a single person or a couple looking for privacy in a calm location. The following utilities are included in the rent: gas, electricity, water and garbage. The unit is newly remodeled with an AC unit and already includes a refrigerator and stove. A security deposit and first months rent required. If you have a pet, there is a one time non-refundable pet deposit required and a monthly pet fee. Street parking is available and laundry offsite less than half a mile away. It is a friendly location near the Riverfront park (0.3 miles), the LA River (0.2 miles away) and the Silver Lake Dog Park (1.0 miles). It is also conveniently in close proximity of coffee shops, popular restaurants, and brewery. It is located in a central area near Dodgers Stadium and 10 minutes away from Downtown LA, Pasadena, Alhambra, Burbank, Glendale and other major cities. Send a message to schedule an appointment for a tour. A mask must be worn in order for the unit to be shown. Thank you and stay safe.