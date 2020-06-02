All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2808 Glenview Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2808 Glenview Ave
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:18 AM

2808 Glenview Ave

2808 Glenview Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2808 Glenview Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Elysian Valley Riverside

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
dog park
coffee bar
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog park
We have a cozy back guest house for rent in a quiet neighborhood by Atwater Village and Silverlake. It is spacious for a single person or a couple looking for privacy in a calm location. The following utilities are included in the rent: gas, electricity, water and garbage. The unit is newly remodeled with an AC unit and already includes a refrigerator and stove. A security deposit and first months rent required. If you have a pet, there is a one time non-refundable pet deposit required and a monthly pet fee. Street parking is available and laundry offsite less than half a mile away. It is a friendly location near the Riverfront park (0.3 miles), the LA River (0.2 miles away) and the Silver Lake Dog Park (1.0 miles). It is also conveniently in close proximity of coffee shops, popular restaurants, and brewery. It is located in a central area near Dodgers Stadium and 10 minutes away from Downtown LA, Pasadena, Alhambra, Burbank, Glendale and other major cities. Send a message to schedule an appointment for a tour. A mask must be worn in order for the unit to be shown. Thank you and stay safe.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2808 Glenview Ave have any available units?
2808 Glenview Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2808 Glenview Ave have?
Some of 2808 Glenview Ave's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2808 Glenview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2808 Glenview Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 Glenview Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2808 Glenview Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2808 Glenview Ave offer parking?
No, 2808 Glenview Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2808 Glenview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2808 Glenview Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 Glenview Ave have a pool?
No, 2808 Glenview Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2808 Glenview Ave have accessible units?
No, 2808 Glenview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 Glenview Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2808 Glenview Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College