Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2803 Blanchard Street

2803 Blanchard Street · No Longer Available
Location

2803 Blanchard Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming and Spacious 2-Bedroom/ 1-Bath House (Front of Lot) features Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Large Living Room, Bonus Room with Built-In Cabinets, Formal Dining Room, Breakfast Nook with ample Cabinets, Porch, Balcony, Washer & Dryer Hook Ups, and Garage Parking. Major Cross Streets: Wabash, Evergreen, E Cesar E Chavez, and Forest Avenues. It's conveniently located near the 10, 710, 5 and 60 Freeways, Schools, and minutes from Cal State LA, East LA College, the Naval Reservation, Echo Park Lake, Vista Hermosa Natural Park, Audubon Center at Debs Park, and Hollenbeck Lake. Pets Ok with additional deposit and pet rent pending pet screening approval. For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8am-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After business hours, contact please Giselle at 310.447.1593- email ggutierrez@eglproperties.com!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2803 Blanchard Street have any available units?
2803 Blanchard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2803 Blanchard Street have?
Some of 2803 Blanchard Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2803 Blanchard Street currently offering any rent specials?
2803 Blanchard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2803 Blanchard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2803 Blanchard Street is pet friendly.
Does 2803 Blanchard Street offer parking?
Yes, 2803 Blanchard Street does offer parking.
Does 2803 Blanchard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2803 Blanchard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2803 Blanchard Street have a pool?
No, 2803 Blanchard Street does not have a pool.
Does 2803 Blanchard Street have accessible units?
No, 2803 Blanchard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2803 Blanchard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2803 Blanchard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
