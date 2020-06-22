2803 Blanchard Street

Amenities

Charming and Spacious 2-Bedroom/ 1-Bath House (Front of Lot) features Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Large Living Room, Bonus Room with Built-In Cabinets, Formal Dining Room, Breakfast Nook with ample Cabinets, Porch, Balcony, Washer & Dryer Hook Ups, and Garage Parking. Major Cross Streets: Wabash, Evergreen, E Cesar E Chavez, and Forest Avenues. It's conveniently located near the 10, 710, 5 and 60 Freeways, Schools, and minutes from Cal State LA, East LA College, the Naval Reservation, Echo Park Lake, Vista Hermosa Natural Park, Audubon Center at Debs Park, and Hollenbeck Lake. Pets Ok with additional deposit and pet rent pending pet screening approval. For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8am-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After business hours, contact please Giselle at 310.447.1593- email ggutierrez@eglproperties.com!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.