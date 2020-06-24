2790 WOODWARDIA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Updated Bel Air Glen home with two separate Master Suites. Tastefully done modern kitchen with new stainless steel appliances including wine fridge. The kitchen and family room overlook a quaint and wide patio with step down spa tub and nice BBQ, all nestled against a green gentle hillside. Impressive formal dining room overlooking a beautiful living room with vaulted ceiling and modern fireplace mantle. Homeowner amenities include on-site property manager, tennis courts, resort-like swimming pool and spa, updated private gym with en suite bathrooms, basketball court and 24 hour patrolled security detail. A lovely home looking for responsible tenants. HOA does not allow roommates. Home available furnished or unfurnished.