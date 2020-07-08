2765 West 8th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties



3Bd/1Ba Unit in Fourplex with washer and dryer hookups and 2 Parking Spaces in Koreatown!

$2995/month with $1000 Deposit



Beautiful Fully Renovated Lower Right Unit in Four Plex located in Koreatown. This unit is move in ready and comes with 2 secured tandem parking spaces.



Amenities Include:

- Large Open Floor plan with Laminate Wood Floors and large fireplace

- Brand New Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel digital appliance package.

- New Bathroom with modern designer tiles and large vanity - Lots of Light

- Washer and Dryer Hookups

- Centrally located just minutes away from DTLA, Hollywood and the Westside.



Rental rate $2,995

Deposit $1,000

Application Fee $30

Pet Deposit $500

Pet Rent $30



Call now this unit won't last!!



Located at 2765 W 8th Street Los Angeles CA 90005



Professionally managed by Pan American Properties, Inc., AMO



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=13478920



(RLNE5889611)