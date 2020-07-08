All apartments in Los Angeles
2765 West 8th Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2765 West 8th Street

2765 West 8th Street · (657) 390-6347
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2765 West 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90005
MacArthur Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $2995 · Avail. now

$2,995

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties

3Bd/1Ba Unit in Fourplex with washer and dryer hookups and 2 Parking Spaces in Koreatown!
$2995/month with $1000 Deposit

Beautiful Fully Renovated Lower Right Unit in Four Plex located in Koreatown. This unit is move in ready and comes with 2 secured tandem parking spaces.

Amenities Include:
- Large Open Floor plan with Laminate Wood Floors and large fireplace
- Brand New Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel digital appliance package.
- New Bathroom with modern designer tiles and large vanity - Lots of Light
- Washer and Dryer Hookups
- Centrally located just minutes away from DTLA, Hollywood and the Westside.

Rental rate $2,995
Deposit $1,000
Application Fee $30
Pet Deposit $500
Pet Rent $30

Call now this unit won't last!!

Located at 2765 W 8th Street Los Angeles CA 90005

Professionally managed by Pan American Properties, Inc., AMO

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=13478920

(RLNE5889611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2765 West 8th Street have any available units?
2765 West 8th Street has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2765 West 8th Street have?
Some of 2765 West 8th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2765 West 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2765 West 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2765 West 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2765 West 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2765 West 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2765 West 8th Street offers parking.
Does 2765 West 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2765 West 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2765 West 8th Street have a pool?
No, 2765 West 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2765 West 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 2765 West 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2765 West 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2765 West 8th Street has units with dishwashers.
