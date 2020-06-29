All apartments in Los Angeles
2763 W 12th St
2763 W 12th St

2763 W 12th St · No Longer Available
Location

2763 W 12th St, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Pico Union

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
newly built modern design duplex in Korea town next to Downtown Los
Angeles
close to Staple Center, LA Convention Center,Hollywood, and Silver Lake
Central A/C, new stainless appliances, W/D in the hall next to bed rooms

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2763 W 12th St have any available units?
2763 W 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2763 W 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
2763 W 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2763 W 12th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2763 W 12th St is pet friendly.
Does 2763 W 12th St offer parking?
No, 2763 W 12th St does not offer parking.
Does 2763 W 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2763 W 12th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2763 W 12th St have a pool?
No, 2763 W 12th St does not have a pool.
Does 2763 W 12th St have accessible units?
No, 2763 W 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2763 W 12th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2763 W 12th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2763 W 12th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2763 W 12th St has units with air conditioning.

