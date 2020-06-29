newly built modern design duplex in Korea town next to Downtown Los Angeles close to Staple Center, LA Convention Center,Hollywood, and Silver Lake Central A/C, new stainless appliances, W/D in the hall next to bed rooms
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2763 W 12th St have any available units?
2763 W 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.