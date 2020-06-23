2760 LA CUESTA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage hot tub media room yoga

Private and gated site tucked away in the Hollywood Hills with great views and tons of natural light. Main floor functions as a large and open entertaining area with kitchen, dining, family and living spaces all flowing together, facing the deck and city views beyond. One bedroom and bath are also on this level. Upstairs are three bedrooms, including a master suite with high ceilings, fireplace, two closets, spacious deck, and en-suite bath with vanity, dual sinks and spa tub. Massive deck off main floor is perfect spot for outdoor entertaining and dining under the stars, plus a walk path up to a smaller deck perfect for yoga and affording explosive city views. There's also a third floor flexible space with media room/studio, bedroom, and bath - well-suited for one who works from home or needs a private guest level. Gated drive, 2-car garage plus a separate gym space.