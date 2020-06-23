All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 21 2019 at 7:50 AM

2760 LA CUESTA Drive

2760 La Cuesta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2760 La Cuesta Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
yoga
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
yoga
Private and gated site tucked away in the Hollywood Hills with great views and tons of natural light. Main floor functions as a large and open entertaining area with kitchen, dining, family and living spaces all flowing together, facing the deck and city views beyond. One bedroom and bath are also on this level. Upstairs are three bedrooms, including a master suite with high ceilings, fireplace, two closets, spacious deck, and en-suite bath with vanity, dual sinks and spa tub. Massive deck off main floor is perfect spot for outdoor entertaining and dining under the stars, plus a walk path up to a smaller deck perfect for yoga and affording explosive city views. There's also a third floor flexible space with media room/studio, bedroom, and bath - well-suited for one who works from home or needs a private guest level. Gated drive, 2-car garage plus a separate gym space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2760 LA CUESTA Drive have any available units?
2760 LA CUESTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2760 LA CUESTA Drive have?
Some of 2760 LA CUESTA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2760 LA CUESTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2760 LA CUESTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2760 LA CUESTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2760 LA CUESTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2760 LA CUESTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2760 LA CUESTA Drive offers parking.
Does 2760 LA CUESTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2760 LA CUESTA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2760 LA CUESTA Drive have a pool?
No, 2760 LA CUESTA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2760 LA CUESTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 2760 LA CUESTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2760 LA CUESTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2760 LA CUESTA Drive has units with dishwashers.

