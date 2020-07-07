2750 Johnston St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1cbd924086 ---- **TWO WEEKS FREE** MOVE IN SPECIAL: SECURITY DEPOSIT $1000. Please Schedule a showing anytime! https://showmojo.com/l/1cbd924086/434-e-avenue-28-3-los-angeles-ca-90031?lead_source=trulia.com Welcome to your new apartment home! This is a gorgeous large unit that is renovated in the 90031 area of Los Angeles. This is a first story unit featuring a large kitchen, on sight laundry, new flooring, and recessed lighting. This unit has a wonderful charm on the exterior from its origin. Furthermore. the newly renovated interior modern features make it a great home for everyone. This unit is conveniently located in a very central location. It is minutes away from Downtown and Lincoln Heights. It is also walking distance to plenty of restaurants and supermarkets . This lovely unit is an opportunity that won\'t last! Be the next to occupy this beautiful newly renovated apartment. Call or text Ari Hoffman now! MOVE IN SPECIAL: SECURITY DEPOSIT $1000. FEATURES -Living/bedroom -Bathroom - Large Kitchen -Recessed Lighting -Beatiful flooring -On sight laundry ?Please note: Photos may not be of exact apartment home available*Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*Price breaks are extended to all Applicants, no matter what may have been previously advertised* We adhere to all Fair Housing guidelines and all housing laws*?