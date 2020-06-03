All apartments in Los Angeles
2747 San Marino Street

2747 San Marino Street · No Longer Available
Location

2747 San Marino Street, Los Angeles, CA 90006
MacArthur Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
elevator
some paid utils
accessible
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/33167c40b1 ---- BEAUTIFUL BATCHELOR AVAILABLE ONLY $750 DEPOSIT OAC *Free Wifi (NO KITCHEN) You will love this spacious and quiet Bachelor. This room featuring a bathroom, and roomy closets (NO KITCHEN) This quiet unit is in a well-kept building on a serene residential avenue, close to all stores, transportation on Olympic Blvd, Hoover St. and Vermont Avenue, schools, houses of worship, and much more. You will definitely enjoy the convenience of the onsite laundry! The building features beautiful views and an elevator, as well as a wheelchair lift. We also now offer free Wi-Fi access to our residents!* *Free Wi-Fi -limitations apply, this is not offered as an amenity, just a free perk, please ask for details. PLEASE NOTE - Pictures in this ad are a representation of a typical apartment in this building and may or may not fully resemble the vacant unit being advertised.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

