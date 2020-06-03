2747 San Marino Street

Amenities

on-site laundry elevator some paid utils accessible internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accessible elevator on-site laundry internet access

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/33167c40b1 ---- BEAUTIFUL BATCHELOR AVAILABLE ONLY $750 DEPOSIT OAC *Free Wifi (NO KITCHEN) You will love this spacious and quiet Bachelor. This room featuring a bathroom, and roomy closets (NO KITCHEN) This quiet unit is in a well-kept building on a serene residential avenue, close to all stores, transportation on Olympic Blvd, Hoover St. and Vermont Avenue, schools, houses of worship, and much more. You will definitely enjoy the convenience of the onsite laundry! The building features beautiful views and an elevator, as well as a wheelchair lift. We also now offer free Wi-Fi access to our residents!* *Free Wi-Fi -limitations apply, this is not offered as an amenity, just a free perk, please ask for details. PLEASE NOTE - Pictures in this ad are a representation of a typical apartment in this building and may or may not fully resemble the vacant unit being advertised.