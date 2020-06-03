2746 Boulder St 8

Amenities
3BR Beauty! You've gotta see this one! Nice! - Property Id: 285018
• FULLY RENOVATED 3BR apartment in a quiet, 8-unit complex.
• Unit's layout has three rooms connected by a hallway with the kitchen and bathroom between. Designed as a 2+1 with a living room but could easily be used as a 3 bedroom with no living room due to the unit layout.
• Hardwood floors, crown molding, updated bathroom, new kitchen.
• New high end appliances have been installed in the kitchen.
• Brand new double-paned windows throughout with treetop views, new art deco style flooring in the kitchen and bathroom.
• Upper apartment, very bright, with tons of windows.
• New kitchen cabinets with quartz counter tops, soft close doors and drawers and a large stainless under mount sink with a garbage disposal.
• Brand new stainless steel appliances will be installed prior to move-in!
• Excellent location, near Downtown, Lincoln Heights, Glendale, Los Feliz, Silver Lake.
Ownership recently purchased the property and is in the process of many more common area upgrades!
No Pets Allowed
