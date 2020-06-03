All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2746 Boulder St 8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2746 Boulder St 8
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

2746 Boulder St 8

2746 Boulder Street · (213) 640-9404
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2746 Boulder Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 8 · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3BR Beauty! You've gotta see this one! Nice! - Property Id: 285018

• FULLY RENOVATED 3BR apartment in a quiet, 8-unit complex.
• Unit's layout has three rooms connected by a hallway with the kitchen and bathroom between. Designed as a 2+1 with a living room but could easily be used as a 3 bedroom with no living room due to the unit layout.
• Hardwood floors, crown molding, updated bathroom, new kitchen.
• New high end appliances have been installed in the kitchen.
• Brand new double-paned windows throughout with treetop views, new art deco style flooring in the kitchen and bathroom.
• Upper apartment, very bright, with tons of windows.
• New kitchen cabinets with quartz counter tops, soft close doors and drawers and a large stainless under mount sink with a garbage disposal.
• Brand new stainless steel appliances will be installed prior to move-in!
• Excellent location, near Downtown, Lincoln Heights, Glendale, Los Feliz, Silver Lake.

Ownership recently purchased the property and is in the process of many more common area upgrades!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285018
Property Id 285018

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5798538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2746 Boulder St 8 have any available units?
2746 Boulder St 8 has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2746 Boulder St 8 have?
Some of 2746 Boulder St 8's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2746 Boulder St 8 currently offering any rent specials?
2746 Boulder St 8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2746 Boulder St 8 pet-friendly?
No, 2746 Boulder St 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2746 Boulder St 8 offer parking?
No, 2746 Boulder St 8 does not offer parking.
Does 2746 Boulder St 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2746 Boulder St 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2746 Boulder St 8 have a pool?
No, 2746 Boulder St 8 does not have a pool.
Does 2746 Boulder St 8 have accessible units?
No, 2746 Boulder St 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 2746 Boulder St 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2746 Boulder St 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2746 Boulder St 8?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity