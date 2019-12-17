All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2730 S Kerckhoff Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2730 S Kerckhoff Avenue
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:38 AM

2730 S Kerckhoff Avenue

2730 South Kerckhoff Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Coastal San Pedro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2730 South Kerckhoff Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
For more information about this property or for a FREE list of properties you can use the NO MONEY DOWN purchase program for, please call/text Lauren Guzman with Team Whitney at (424) 364-2104. Charming Point Fermin Bungalow! Classic, Quaint, Pleasant... This one level home is in excellent condition. You'll delight in the extraordinary quality from the newly installed laminate floors to the freshly painted interior. The sunny and bright kitchen features tile counter-tops, newly painted cabinets, a refrigerator, and a vintage oven. This home is roomy and spacious with 2 bedrooms, a cheerful living room with a cozy decorative fireplace, and a full bathroom. For entertaining, you’ll enjoy the privacy fenced backyard with a well-manicured lawn area. Don’t miss the interior washer and dryer and bonus room/office in the back! This property is on a quiet street in a wonderful neighborhood. It is priced to lease now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2730 S Kerckhoff Avenue have any available units?
2730 S Kerckhoff Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2730 S Kerckhoff Avenue have?
Some of 2730 S Kerckhoff Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2730 S Kerckhoff Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2730 S Kerckhoff Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2730 S Kerckhoff Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2730 S Kerckhoff Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2730 S Kerckhoff Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2730 S Kerckhoff Avenue offers parking.
Does 2730 S Kerckhoff Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2730 S Kerckhoff Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2730 S Kerckhoff Avenue have a pool?
No, 2730 S Kerckhoff Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2730 S Kerckhoff Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2730 S Kerckhoff Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2730 S Kerckhoff Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2730 S Kerckhoff Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College