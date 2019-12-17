2730 S Kerckhoff Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry parking fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

For more information about this property or for a FREE list of properties you can use the NO MONEY DOWN purchase program for, please call/text Lauren Guzman with Team Whitney at (424) 364-2104. Charming Point Fermin Bungalow! Classic, Quaint, Pleasant... This one level home is in excellent condition. You'll delight in the extraordinary quality from the newly installed laminate floors to the freshly painted interior. The sunny and bright kitchen features tile counter-tops, newly painted cabinets, a refrigerator, and a vintage oven. This home is roomy and spacious with 2 bedrooms, a cheerful living room with a cozy decorative fireplace, and a full bathroom. For entertaining, you’ll enjoy the privacy fenced backyard with a well-manicured lawn area. Don’t miss the interior washer and dryer and bonus room/office in the back! This property is on a quiet street in a wonderful neighborhood. It is priced to lease now!