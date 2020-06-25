All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:22 PM

2728 Oakhurst Avenue

2728 Oakhurst Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2728 Oakhurst Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful house located at a very Quiet Tree-lined street. The house has a heated pool and Jacuzzi and a little pool house where there is also an option to gate the pool if necessary. The house has a granite countertop kitchen new appliances and hardwood floor throughout the house. Woods and gas fireplace would make the place way more cozy During cold winter time. A great family house in a great Neighborhood awaits you now.

Rental Terms: Rent: $5,000, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $10,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2728 Oakhurst Avenue have any available units?
2728 Oakhurst Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2728 Oakhurst Avenue have?
Some of 2728 Oakhurst Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2728 Oakhurst Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2728 Oakhurst Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2728 Oakhurst Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2728 Oakhurst Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2728 Oakhurst Avenue offer parking?
No, 2728 Oakhurst Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2728 Oakhurst Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2728 Oakhurst Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2728 Oakhurst Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2728 Oakhurst Avenue has a pool.
Does 2728 Oakhurst Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2728 Oakhurst Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2728 Oakhurst Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2728 Oakhurst Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
