2728 Oakhurst Avenue

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool fireplace

Beautiful house located at a very Quiet Tree-lined street. The house has a heated pool and Jacuzzi and a little pool house where there is also an option to gate the pool if necessary. The house has a granite countertop kitchen new appliances and hardwood floor throughout the house. Woods and gas fireplace would make the place way more cozy During cold winter time. A great family house in a great Neighborhood awaits you now.



Rental Terms: Rent: $5,000, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $10,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.