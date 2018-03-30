All apartments in Los Angeles
2720 Cincinnati

2720 Cincinnati Street · No Longer Available
Location

2720 Cincinnati Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This new, renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom apartment home is your next home! It is beautiful inside and out and is conveniently located just minutes from downtown Los Angeles! As soon as you come up to the property you are greeted by tall fences for added security on the property. As you enter the home and continue your journey you'll see the new fresh hardwood LVT floors accompanied by beautiful granite countertops throughout. You'll notice a large living room and kitchen area where everyone can enjoy each other's company! All the rooms are located upstairs and some of them have big walk in closets! You'll also notice there are hookups for laundry which adds a tremendous convenience in Los Angeles. The lease is 12 months.
Please contact Bianca via text at (562)441-7817 for more information and access to see the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 Cincinnati have any available units?
2720 Cincinnati doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2720 Cincinnati currently offering any rent specials?
2720 Cincinnati is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 Cincinnati pet-friendly?
No, 2720 Cincinnati is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2720 Cincinnati offer parking?
No, 2720 Cincinnati does not offer parking.
Does 2720 Cincinnati have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2720 Cincinnati does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 Cincinnati have a pool?
No, 2720 Cincinnati does not have a pool.
Does 2720 Cincinnati have accessible units?
No, 2720 Cincinnati does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 Cincinnati have units with dishwashers?
No, 2720 Cincinnati does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2720 Cincinnati have units with air conditioning?
No, 2720 Cincinnati does not have units with air conditioning.

