2720 Cincinnati

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated walk in closets

This new, renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom apartment home is your next home! It is beautiful inside and out and is conveniently located just minutes from downtown Los Angeles! As soon as you come up to the property you are greeted by tall fences for added security on the property. As you enter the home and continue your journey you'll see the new fresh hardwood LVT floors accompanied by beautiful granite countertops throughout. You'll notice a large living room and kitchen area where everyone can enjoy each other's company! All the rooms are located upstairs and some of them have big walk in closets! You'll also notice there are hookups for laundry which adds a tremendous convenience in Los Angeles. The lease is 12 months.

Please contact Bianca via text at (562)441-7817 for more information and access to see the unit.