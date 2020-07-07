All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 29 2019 at 5:05 AM

2712 Federal Avenue

2712 Federal Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2712 Federal Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Mar Vista

Amenities

garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single family home in nice neighborhood. Close to schools and shops.

Furnished or unfurnished. Detached garage not included in rent; would be extra.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2712 Federal Avenue have any available units?
2712 Federal Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2712 Federal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2712 Federal Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2712 Federal Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2712 Federal Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2712 Federal Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2712 Federal Avenue offers parking.
Does 2712 Federal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2712 Federal Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2712 Federal Avenue have a pool?
No, 2712 Federal Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2712 Federal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2712 Federal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2712 Federal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2712 Federal Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2712 Federal Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2712 Federal Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

