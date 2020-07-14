Toland Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool on-site laundry cc payments e-payments smoke-free community

Completely Remodeled Large 2 Bedroom in the Heart of Eagle Rock - Located on the border between the two eclectic neighborhoods of Eagle Rock and Highland Park, this completely remodeled two bedrooms is one of the hottest location in LA. This unit is located just minutes from the heart of York Boulevard, where you will find some of the trendiest restaurants, bars, and boutique stores in Los Angeles. This unit combines function and form in a well designed living space. It has been updated with top quality stainless steel appliances as well as a newly renovated kitchen, top of the line cabinetry, counter tops, and custom hardwood flooring. Available for a immediate move in.

KEY FEATURES:

Completely renovated

New appliances

Laundry in unit

Granite counter tops

Open Floor Plan

Large Windows/Natural Light

Closet Space/ Storage Space

1 Parking spot included

Air Conditioning

Ceiling fans

Pets Policy: Cats and Dogs

LEASE TERMS:

Monthly Rent $2,095

Deposit $2,095

1 Year Lease



(RLNE3011968)