Los Angeles, CA
Toland Way
Last updated June 17 2020 at 9:12 AM

Toland Way

4319 Toland Way · (424) 532-8719
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4319 Toland Way, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Toland Way.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
on-site laundry
cc payments
e-payments
smoke-free community
Completely Remodeled Large 2 Bedroom in the Heart of Eagle Rock - Located on the border between the two eclectic neighborhoods of Eagle Rock and Highland Park, this completely remodeled two bedrooms is one of the hottest location in LA. This unit is located just minutes from the heart of York Boulevard, where you will find some of the trendiest restaurants, bars, and boutique stores in Los Angeles. This unit combines function and form in a well designed living space. It has been updated with top quality stainless steel appliances as well as a newly renovated kitchen, top of the line cabinetry, counter tops, and custom hardwood flooring. Available for a immediate move in.
KEY FEATURES:
Completely renovated
New appliances
Laundry in unit
Granite counter tops
Open Floor Plan
Large Windows/Natural Light
Closet Space/ Storage Space
1 Parking spot included
Air Conditioning
Ceiling fans
Pets Policy: Cats and Dogs
LEASE TERMS:
Monthly Rent $2,095
Deposit $2,095
1 Year Lease

(RLNE3011968)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per aduit occupant/applicant
Deposit: $1,500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: parking on surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Toland Way have any available units?
Toland Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Toland Way have?
Some of Toland Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Toland Way currently offering any rent specials?
Toland Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Toland Way pet-friendly?
No, Toland Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does Toland Way offer parking?
Yes, Toland Way offers parking.
Does Toland Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Toland Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Toland Way have a pool?
Yes, Toland Way has a pool.
Does Toland Way have accessible units?
No, Toland Way does not have accessible units.
Does Toland Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Toland Way has units with dishwashers.
