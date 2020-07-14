Toland Way

Amenities
Completely Remodeled Large 2 Bedroom in the Heart of Eagle Rock - Located on the border between the two eclectic neighborhoods of Eagle Rock and Highland Park, this completely remodeled two bedrooms is one of the hottest location in LA. This unit is located just minutes from the heart of York Boulevard, where you will find some of the trendiest restaurants, bars, and boutique stores in Los Angeles. This unit combines function and form in a well designed living space. It has been updated with top quality stainless steel appliances as well as a newly renovated kitchen, top of the line cabinetry, counter tops, and custom hardwood flooring. Available for a immediate move in.
KEY FEATURES:
Completely renovated
New appliances
Laundry in unit
Granite counter tops
Open Floor Plan
Large Windows/Natural Light
Closet Space/ Storage Space
1 Parking spot included
Air Conditioning
Ceiling fans
Pets Policy: Cats and Dogs
LEASE TERMS:
Monthly Rent $2,095
Deposit $2,095
1 Year Lease
(RLNE3011968)