Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning range refrigerator

DPS USC patrol zone, only 15 min walk to USC campus between Adams and Jefferson Blvd. New fridge and stove, washer and dryer in the unit. Newly remodeled 2+ 1 den bedroom, new central air and heating with new hardwood flooring and 2 bathrooms situated in quite neighborhoold.