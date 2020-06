Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Two large bedrooms (one master and one guest). Hardwood floors through out. Great Location with fantastic secure parking (3 gated garaged spots) with Marina facing views and clean ocean breezes. Large rooms with master bath and 9 foot ceilings throughout. The master has a Cal King platform bed with tons of extra room. Onsite washer and dryer and large patio for hosting. The building is also key and intercom access only. Large patio with couches for hosting overlooking the Marina Del Rey area. Along with GATED/GARAGED PARKING there is fantastic street parking (best parking in Venice).