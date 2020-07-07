2701 Waverly Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful, old world, stylish unit is oozing with charm. it sits atop a rolling hill offering incredible views. A short and charming trails with mature trees leads to the stairs with a nice open patio next to the entry. It boasts; two bedrooms one bath with double sinks and granite countertops, a specious living room, with cool painted wood floors, large kitchen with eat in space and a viking stove, and Spanish tile floors. This home was freshly painted and, carpets have been replaced the wood floors painted. At the back, there is a large patio leading to a sizable private back yard with spectacular views. There is also a basement where the washer and dryer are. Additionally there is a one car parking garage.