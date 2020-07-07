All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2701 Waverly Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2701 Waverly Drive
Last updated January 11 2020 at 12:42 PM

2701 Waverly Drive

2701 Waverly Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2701 Waverly Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful, old world, stylish unit is oozing with charm. it sits atop a rolling hill offering incredible views. A short and charming trails with mature trees leads to the stairs with a nice open patio next to the entry. It boasts; two bedrooms one bath with double sinks and granite countertops, a specious living room, with cool painted wood floors, large kitchen with eat in space and a viking stove, and Spanish tile floors. This home was freshly painted and, carpets have been replaced the wood floors painted. At the back, there is a large patio leading to a sizable private back yard with spectacular views. There is also a basement where the washer and dryer are. Additionally there is a one car parking garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 Waverly Drive have any available units?
2701 Waverly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2701 Waverly Drive have?
Some of 2701 Waverly Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 Waverly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2701 Waverly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 Waverly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2701 Waverly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2701 Waverly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2701 Waverly Drive offers parking.
Does 2701 Waverly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2701 Waverly Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 Waverly Drive have a pool?
No, 2701 Waverly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2701 Waverly Drive have accessible units?
No, 2701 Waverly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 Waverly Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2701 Waverly Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College