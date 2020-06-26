All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

2700 Silver Ridge

2700 Silver Ridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2700 Silver Ridge Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
yoga
dogs allowed
Updated Private 3Bedroom 2bath home on a Hill in Prime Silver Lake!! - Located in the heart of Silver Lake, this three-bedroom two-bath single family home has been tastefully updated and is ready to be called home! This striking home is unique in that every room is flooded with natural light, yet its also secluded due to its hillside location with trees and foliage surrounding the home. The living areas feature an open floor plan, with a cooks kitchen that has been updated with new cabinetry, beautiful tile work, and a suite of stainless steel appliances. The kitchen naturally flows into a dining area, and living room with a gas fireplace. The large open space is surrounded by multiple sliding glass doors and huge windows. Down the hall you will find two large bedrooms, each with large closets and oversized windows. A remodeled hall bathroom features a modern floating vanity, and subway tiling in the shower/deep tub. The master bedroom features a remodeled en-suite bathroom with large walk in shower with a frame less glass enclosure. There is a private patio off the master bedroom as well as multiple closets. The entire home features dark wood flooring and central heating and air conditioning. There is a large enclosed back yard with plenty of room of entertaining. Off the main house, there is a detached two car garage with washer and dryer included! Its truly the ideal location minutes distance from, Whole Foods, Silver Lake Yoga, Parks and so much more.

Terms: One year minimum lease. Security deposit is equal to one months lease on approved credit. Please contact 877-477-7652 or leasing@pspmla.com for more information and to find out showing schedule.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4967003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Silver Ridge have any available units?
2700 Silver Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 Silver Ridge have?
Some of 2700 Silver Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Silver Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Silver Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Silver Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 2700 Silver Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 2700 Silver Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 2700 Silver Ridge offers parking.
Does 2700 Silver Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2700 Silver Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Silver Ridge have a pool?
No, 2700 Silver Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 2700 Silver Ridge have accessible units?
No, 2700 Silver Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Silver Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 2700 Silver Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
