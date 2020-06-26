2700 Silver Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed garage pet friendly yoga dogs allowed

Updated Private 3Bedroom 2bath home on a Hill in Prime Silver Lake!! - Located in the heart of Silver Lake, this three-bedroom two-bath single family home has been tastefully updated and is ready to be called home! This striking home is unique in that every room is flooded with natural light, yet its also secluded due to its hillside location with trees and foliage surrounding the home. The living areas feature an open floor plan, with a cooks kitchen that has been updated with new cabinetry, beautiful tile work, and a suite of stainless steel appliances. The kitchen naturally flows into a dining area, and living room with a gas fireplace. The large open space is surrounded by multiple sliding glass doors and huge windows. Down the hall you will find two large bedrooms, each with large closets and oversized windows. A remodeled hall bathroom features a modern floating vanity, and subway tiling in the shower/deep tub. The master bedroom features a remodeled en-suite bathroom with large walk in shower with a frame less glass enclosure. There is a private patio off the master bedroom as well as multiple closets. The entire home features dark wood flooring and central heating and air conditioning. There is a large enclosed back yard with plenty of room of entertaining. Off the main house, there is a detached two car garage with washer and dryer included! Its truly the ideal location minutes distance from, Whole Foods, Silver Lake Yoga, Parks and so much more.



Terms: One year minimum lease. Security deposit is equal to one months lease on approved credit. Please contact 877-477-7652 or leasing@pspmla.com for more information and to find out showing schedule.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4967003)