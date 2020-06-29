2700 EXPOSITION Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill

Centrally located trendy duplex. The unit has an open concept living & kitchen space. This unit offers 2 beds & 1 bath. It was fully renovated in 2016. Enjoy all new appliances including washer & dryer, hardwood floors, central heating & A/C. Tandem parking with 1 covered carport parking spot. Have your morning coffee or relax on the brand new deck with gas grill. Short walk or Uber or Lyft ride to the Metro line which goes from Downtown LA to the Santa Monica Pier. Can be delivered unfurnished for $3000 or furnished for $3500. Short Term Rental Available.