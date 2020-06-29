All apartments in Los Angeles
27 Outrigger St 6

27 Outrigger Street · No Longer Available
Location

27 Outrigger Street, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Marina del Rey peninsula townhome - Property Id: 247680

Large townhome steps to the beach with canal views on the Marina peninsula. The unit is 3 levels with laminate flooring throughout, gas fireplace in living room and lots of light. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, Corian countertops and tile floors. Large loft, private deck laundry in unit, 2 car parking in shared gated garage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247680
Property Id 247680

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5654220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Outrigger St 6 have any available units?
27 Outrigger St 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 Outrigger St 6 have?
Some of 27 Outrigger St 6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Outrigger St 6 currently offering any rent specials?
27 Outrigger St 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Outrigger St 6 pet-friendly?
No, 27 Outrigger St 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 27 Outrigger St 6 offer parking?
Yes, 27 Outrigger St 6 offers parking.
Does 27 Outrigger St 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 Outrigger St 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Outrigger St 6 have a pool?
No, 27 Outrigger St 6 does not have a pool.
Does 27 Outrigger St 6 have accessible units?
No, 27 Outrigger St 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Outrigger St 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Outrigger St 6 has units with dishwashers.

