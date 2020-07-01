All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2678 WOODSTOCK Road

2678 Woodstock Road · No Longer Available
Location

2678 Woodstock Road, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Hollywood Hills modern, chic 3 bedroom/ 3 bath architectural gem with amazing canyon views and an abundance of natural light throughout. Open spaces with floor-to-ceiling windows and wide planked hardwood floors create the perfect entertainer's retreat from the hectic city life just minutes away. One bedroom and bath upstairs on the main living floor and a large master suite downstairs which features a luxurious bath and private gated backyard with spa and tranquil waterfall. There is a third guest en-suite bedroom. Furnished lease hideaway located on a quiet cul-de-sac south of Mulholland Drive. Also available for sale for $1,589,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2678 WOODSTOCK Road have any available units?
2678 WOODSTOCK Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2678 WOODSTOCK Road have?
Some of 2678 WOODSTOCK Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2678 WOODSTOCK Road currently offering any rent specials?
2678 WOODSTOCK Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2678 WOODSTOCK Road pet-friendly?
No, 2678 WOODSTOCK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2678 WOODSTOCK Road offer parking?
Yes, 2678 WOODSTOCK Road offers parking.
Does 2678 WOODSTOCK Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2678 WOODSTOCK Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2678 WOODSTOCK Road have a pool?
No, 2678 WOODSTOCK Road does not have a pool.
Does 2678 WOODSTOCK Road have accessible units?
No, 2678 WOODSTOCK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2678 WOODSTOCK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2678 WOODSTOCK Road has units with dishwashers.

