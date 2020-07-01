2678 WOODSTOCK Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking hot tub

Hollywood Hills modern, chic 3 bedroom/ 3 bath architectural gem with amazing canyon views and an abundance of natural light throughout. Open spaces with floor-to-ceiling windows and wide planked hardwood floors create the perfect entertainer's retreat from the hectic city life just minutes away. One bedroom and bath upstairs on the main living floor and a large master suite downstairs which features a luxurious bath and private gated backyard with spa and tranquil waterfall. There is a third guest en-suite bedroom. Furnished lease hideaway located on a quiet cul-de-sac south of Mulholland Drive. Also available for sale for $1,589,000.