2643 VETERAN Avenue

Entering through a playful dutch door, one is greeted by an artistic mixture of vintage and modern The living room has an open beam ceiling, the floors are rustic fir, a vintage kitchen offers a farmhouse sink and Wedgewood stove, and the spacious family room opens to a garden through French doors. There are 2 wood burning fireplaces, in living and dining and skylights throughout. Two bedrooms on the 1st level and upstairs finds an office area and enchanting master suite. The backyard is spacious and perfect for entertaining. A front porch offers a cozy spot to enjoy morning coffee. An ideal oasis in strolling distance to a Metro stop, stores, restaurants and the Landmark Theaters. One half block to bike path.