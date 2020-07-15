All apartments in Los Angeles
2643 VETERAN Avenue
2643 VETERAN Avenue

2643 Veteran Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2643 Veteran Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Entering through a playful dutch door, one is greeted by an artistic mixture of vintage and modern The living room has an open beam ceiling, the floors are rustic fir, a vintage kitchen offers a farmhouse sink and Wedgewood stove, and the spacious family room opens to a garden through French doors. There are 2 wood burning fireplaces, in living and dining and skylights throughout. Two bedrooms on the 1st level and upstairs finds an office area and enchanting master suite. The backyard is spacious and perfect for entertaining. A front porch offers a cozy spot to enjoy morning coffee. An ideal oasis in strolling distance to a Metro stop, stores, restaurants and the Landmark Theaters. One half block to bike path.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2643 VETERAN Avenue have any available units?
2643 VETERAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2643 VETERAN Avenue have?
Some of 2643 VETERAN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2643 VETERAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2643 VETERAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2643 VETERAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2643 VETERAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2643 VETERAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2643 VETERAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 2643 VETERAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2643 VETERAN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2643 VETERAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 2643 VETERAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2643 VETERAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2643 VETERAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2643 VETERAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2643 VETERAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
