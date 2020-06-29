2641 GLENDON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

Inviting and practical 3 bedroom, 3 bath home on a a beautiful tree-lined Rancho Park street. The home features hardwood floors, a stunning kitchen bursting with natural light, central heating, and detached one car garage with generous storage and laundry. The kitchen and master bedroom open to a stunning backyard and grand deck for an exceptional outdoor experience to relax and enjoy morning, afternoon, and evening lights, great for entertaining. Located close to the Cheviot Hills Recreation Center, UCLA, restaurants, theaters, Trader Joe's and the future home of Google. Great access to the Expo line and buses. Excellent neighborhood school as well. Truly exceptional!