All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2641 GLENDON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2641 GLENDON Avenue
Last updated March 22 2020 at 1:56 AM

2641 GLENDON Avenue

2641 Glendon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2641 Glendon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Inviting and practical 3 bedroom, 3 bath home on a a beautiful tree-lined Rancho Park street. The home features hardwood floors, a stunning kitchen bursting with natural light, central heating, and detached one car garage with generous storage and laundry. The kitchen and master bedroom open to a stunning backyard and grand deck for an exceptional outdoor experience to relax and enjoy morning, afternoon, and evening lights, great for entertaining. Located close to the Cheviot Hills Recreation Center, UCLA, restaurants, theaters, Trader Joe's and the future home of Google. Great access to the Expo line and buses. Excellent neighborhood school as well. Truly exceptional!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2641 GLENDON Avenue have any available units?
2641 GLENDON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2641 GLENDON Avenue have?
Some of 2641 GLENDON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2641 GLENDON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2641 GLENDON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2641 GLENDON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2641 GLENDON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2641 GLENDON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2641 GLENDON Avenue offers parking.
Does 2641 GLENDON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2641 GLENDON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2641 GLENDON Avenue have a pool?
No, 2641 GLENDON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2641 GLENDON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2641 GLENDON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2641 GLENDON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2641 GLENDON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College