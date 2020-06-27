All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
2639 RICH Street
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

2639 RICH Street

2639 Rich Street · No Longer Available
Location

2639 Rich Street, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Elysian Valley Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House for rent! Everything from the floors to the studs was taken down and added back new! Bathrooms and Kitchen has been fitted with modern finishes and stainless steel appliances. House comes with a brand new in unit washer/dryer set. Property is ideal for a family or young professionals looking to be in close proximity to Downtown, Silver Lake, Echo Park, Los Feliz and Griffith Park. An added bonus the property is less than a half mile to the LA River Bike Path.Now offering move in special! Half off of first and last months rent for a one year Lease! Please inquiry for showing and more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2639 RICH Street have any available units?
2639 RICH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2639 RICH Street have?
Some of 2639 RICH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2639 RICH Street currently offering any rent specials?
2639 RICH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2639 RICH Street pet-friendly?
No, 2639 RICH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2639 RICH Street offer parking?
Yes, 2639 RICH Street offers parking.
Does 2639 RICH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2639 RICH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2639 RICH Street have a pool?
No, 2639 RICH Street does not have a pool.
Does 2639 RICH Street have accessible units?
No, 2639 RICH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2639 RICH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2639 RICH Street has units with dishwashers.
