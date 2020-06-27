2639 RICH Street

Amenities

Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House for rent! Everything from the floors to the studs was taken down and added back new! Bathrooms and Kitchen has been fitted with modern finishes and stainless steel appliances. House comes with a brand new in unit washer/dryer set. Property is ideal for a family or young professionals looking to be in close proximity to Downtown, Silver Lake, Echo Park, Los Feliz and Griffith Park. An added bonus the property is less than a half mile to the LA River Bike Path.Now offering move in special! Half off of first and last months rent for a one year Lease! Please inquiry for showing and more information.