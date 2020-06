Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities

WONDERFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOCATED IN A GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO FREEWAYS, DOWNTOWN, RESTAURANTS AND NIGHTLIFE. THIS HOME CAN WORK AS A 3 BEDROOM/1 BATHROOM OR 2 BEDROOM/1 BATHROOM WITH HUGE FAMILY ROOM. THE 3RD BEDROOM (OR LARGE FAMILY ROOM) DOES NOT HAVE A CLOSET. THE HOME OFFERS BRAND NEW CARPET, PAINT, EATING AREA INSIDE THE KITCHEN, WASHER AND DRYER HOOKUPS, COZY YARD SPACE AND STREET PARKING. THIS HOME IS A TREMENDOUS VALUE AND WILL MOVE FAST!!!