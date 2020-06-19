2627 CORINTH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Traditional California bungalow home located in the heart of West Los Angeles. Conveniently located within walking distance of the Expo Line stop at Sepulveda Blvd, Sawtelle Japantown, major grocery stores, and restaurants. Inside the house has original hardwood floor in the living area with recently re-floored bedrooms. Kitchen was updated within the past 7 years. Central air was just installed. Enjoy a cozy backyard that has a very fruitful grapefruit tree. The house is located on a cul-de-sac with very little traffic, great for children to play, and tenured neighbors that make this block have a very neighborly vibe.