All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2627 CORINTH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2627 CORINTH Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2627 CORINTH Avenue

2627 Corinth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mar Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2627 Corinth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Traditional California bungalow home located in the heart of West Los Angeles. Conveniently located within walking distance of the Expo Line stop at Sepulveda Blvd, Sawtelle Japantown, major grocery stores, and restaurants. Inside the house has original hardwood floor in the living area with recently re-floored bedrooms. Kitchen was updated within the past 7 years. Central air was just installed. Enjoy a cozy backyard that has a very fruitful grapefruit tree. The house is located on a cul-de-sac with very little traffic, great for children to play, and tenured neighbors that make this block have a very neighborly vibe.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2627 CORINTH Avenue have any available units?
2627 CORINTH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2627 CORINTH Avenue have?
Some of 2627 CORINTH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2627 CORINTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2627 CORINTH Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2627 CORINTH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2627 CORINTH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2627 CORINTH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2627 CORINTH Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2627 CORINTH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2627 CORINTH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2627 CORINTH Avenue have a pool?
No, 2627 CORINTH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2627 CORINTH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2627 CORINTH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2627 CORINTH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2627 CORINTH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College