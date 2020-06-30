All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

2623 1/2 La Salle Ave.

2623 1/2 S La Salle Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2623 1/2 S La Salle Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90018
Congress North

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available 11/11/19 La Salle - Property Id: 41714

Completely remodeled turn of the century building. There is an additional bonus room that can be used as an office or as a guest room.

There's also 2 spaces for tandem parking leading into a mud room.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/41714p
Property Id 41714

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5213285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2623 1/2 La Salle Ave. have any available units?
2623 1/2 La Salle Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2623 1/2 La Salle Ave. have?
Some of 2623 1/2 La Salle Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2623 1/2 La Salle Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2623 1/2 La Salle Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2623 1/2 La Salle Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2623 1/2 La Salle Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2623 1/2 La Salle Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2623 1/2 La Salle Ave. offers parking.
Does 2623 1/2 La Salle Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2623 1/2 La Salle Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2623 1/2 La Salle Ave. have a pool?
No, 2623 1/2 La Salle Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2623 1/2 La Salle Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2623 1/2 La Salle Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2623 1/2 La Salle Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2623 1/2 La Salle Ave. has units with dishwashers.

