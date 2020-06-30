2623 1/2 La Salle Ave.

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available 11/11/19 La Salle - Property Id: 41714



Completely remodeled turn of the century building. There is an additional bonus room that can be used as an office or as a guest room.



There's also 2 spaces for tandem parking leading into a mud room.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/41714p

Property Id 41714



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5213285)