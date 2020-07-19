All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2615 LA CUESTA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2615 LA CUESTA Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2615 LA CUESTA Drive

2615 La Cuesta Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2615 La Cuesta Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
bbq/grill
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
The design of this fabulous contemporary home delivers clean lines with walls of glass throughout that seamlessly fuse to integrate interior and exterior spaces and offers the ultimate Hollywood Hills lifestyle with ideal space for entertaining in grand style. The natural light enhances a stunning chef's kitchen with Miele and Wolf appliances, custom motorized cabinetry with built in drawer microwave. Both dining and living rooms combine with the open kitchen double as a family area or an exceptional entertaining space. Three additional bedroom suites, overlooking the custom and private landscape with their own private access to the patio and deck. Exceptional and private master suite on the second level with two large walk-in closet and luxurious bath with heated floors, dual vanity, soaking tub, and custom shower all overlooking the calm hills, vistas and twinkling lights. Another beautiful design by Contemporary Habitats Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2615 LA CUESTA Drive have any available units?
2615 LA CUESTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2615 LA CUESTA Drive have?
Some of 2615 LA CUESTA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2615 LA CUESTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2615 LA CUESTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 LA CUESTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2615 LA CUESTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2615 LA CUESTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2615 LA CUESTA Drive offers parking.
Does 2615 LA CUESTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2615 LA CUESTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 LA CUESTA Drive have a pool?
No, 2615 LA CUESTA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2615 LA CUESTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 2615 LA CUESTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 LA CUESTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2615 LA CUESTA Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

738 South Ogden Drive
738 South Ogden Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College