2615 LA CUESTA Drive

The design of this fabulous contemporary home delivers clean lines with walls of glass throughout that seamlessly fuse to integrate interior and exterior spaces and offers the ultimate Hollywood Hills lifestyle with ideal space for entertaining in grand style. The natural light enhances a stunning chef's kitchen with Miele and Wolf appliances, custom motorized cabinetry with built in drawer microwave. Both dining and living rooms combine with the open kitchen double as a family area or an exceptional entertaining space. Three additional bedroom suites, overlooking the custom and private landscape with their own private access to the patio and deck. Exceptional and private master suite on the second level with two large walk-in closet and luxurious bath with heated floors, dual vanity, soaking tub, and custom shower all overlooking the calm hills, vistas and twinkling lights. Another beautiful design by Contemporary Habitats Inc.