Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
26145 Frampton Avenue - 1
Last updated December 2 2019 at 5:15 PM

26145 Frampton Avenue - 1

26145 Frampton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

26145 Frampton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90710
Harbor City

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful Tri-level Townhouse in gated Cambridge Court
Complex. This 1,220 sq ft. unit offers 2 Bedrooms and 2.5
Baths. Open floor plan, with high ceilings and lots of light.
Spacious Kitchen with Central Island, pantry and recessed
lighting. Central A/C. Community Spa, BBQ and children play
area in complex. Attached 2 car garage with direct access and
laundry hook-up. Move-in Condition!!! Available on 12/1/2019!
lucy.perrine@yahoo.com
Beautiful Tri-level Townhouse in gated Cambridge Court
Complex. Community Spa, BBQ and children play
area in complex. Cambridge Court is conveniently located with
easy access to freeways (110, 91, 405). shops, Kaiser
Permanent Hospital and Ken Mallow Regional Park. 25
minutes' drive to Rancho Palos Verdes Golf Country Club and
Terranea Resort.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26145 Frampton Avenue - 1 have any available units?
26145 Frampton Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 26145 Frampton Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 26145 Frampton Avenue - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26145 Frampton Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
26145 Frampton Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26145 Frampton Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 26145 Frampton Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 26145 Frampton Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 26145 Frampton Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 26145 Frampton Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26145 Frampton Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26145 Frampton Avenue - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 26145 Frampton Avenue - 1 has a pool.
Does 26145 Frampton Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 26145 Frampton Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 26145 Frampton Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26145 Frampton Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.

